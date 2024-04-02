Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 23,967 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XT stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

