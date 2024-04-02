Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 23,967 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XT stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.