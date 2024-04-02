Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of KB Home worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KB Home by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

