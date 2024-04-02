Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $153.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

