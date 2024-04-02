Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.