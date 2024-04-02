Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,685 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TEL opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

