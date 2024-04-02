Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 319,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 439.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

