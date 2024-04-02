Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

