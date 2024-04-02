Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,198 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

