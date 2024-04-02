Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 35,558 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of TD SYNNEX worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.91.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

