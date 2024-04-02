Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 63,322 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after acquiring an additional 358,749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.