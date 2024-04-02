Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

NYSE:RJF opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $128.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

