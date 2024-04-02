Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 2,937 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

