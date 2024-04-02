Realta Investment Advisors Buys 2,519 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
