Realta Investment Advisors Has $216,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

