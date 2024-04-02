Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 16,463 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,767.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock worth $516,919,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

