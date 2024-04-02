Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,766 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.