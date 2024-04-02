Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.40

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 44.40 and last traded at 45.97, with a volume of 12987900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 49.32.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975 over the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

