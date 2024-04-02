Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Reliance stock opened at $333.14 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $337.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Reliance’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

