Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

