Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acelyrin, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acelyrin in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acelyrin’s current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share.

SLRN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

