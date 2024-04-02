Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 3M (NYSE: MMM):

3/27/2024 – 3M had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – 3M had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

3/7/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

MMM stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

