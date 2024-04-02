Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: ATNM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2024 – Actinium Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

