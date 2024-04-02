Reviewing ReWalk Robotics (LFWD) and Its Peers

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ReWalk Robotics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% ReWalk Robotics Competitors -60.73% -66.23% -14.11%

Risk and Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million -$22.13 million -1.77 ReWalk Robotics Competitors $1.41 billion $149.55 million 23.66

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ReWalk Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReWalk Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics Competitors 340 1175 2280 98 2.55

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.39%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics rivals beat ReWalk Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

