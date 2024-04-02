Reviewing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Semtech and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 1 11 0 2.92 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 0 2 0 2.33

Semtech currently has a consensus price target of $39.35, indicating a potential upside of 33.98%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Semtech.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $868.76 million 2.17 -$1.09 billion ($17.01) -1.73 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $691.32 million 0.90 $12.36 million ($0.63) -35.03

This table compares Semtech and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech -125.70% -5.54% -1.19% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -2.68% 0.64% 0.47%

Risk & Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Semtech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech



Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

