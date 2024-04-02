RH (NYSE:RH) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $332.15.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $334.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.58. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RH by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after buying an additional 127,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.