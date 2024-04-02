RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $293.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $332.15.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $334.73 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.58.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

