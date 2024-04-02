Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 12 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $1,009.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $962.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.65. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.89.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

