Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,290 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Photronics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,855,000 after buying an additional 547,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.