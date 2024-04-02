Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 12,734 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHE stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.