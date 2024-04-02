Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

