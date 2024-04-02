Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $383,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VNT opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

