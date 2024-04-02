Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FPE stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

