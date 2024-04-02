Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,616 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

