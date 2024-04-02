Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 405 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

