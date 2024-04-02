Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $282,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.