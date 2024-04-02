Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

