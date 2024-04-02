Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
