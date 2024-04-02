Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,719 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

