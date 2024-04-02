Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

