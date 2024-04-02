SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SCYX stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

