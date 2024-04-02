SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,759 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 86,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

