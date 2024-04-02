Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Semtech stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

