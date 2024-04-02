SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 7,354 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.1 %

NAIL stock opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.92. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

