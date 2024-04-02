SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 414,826 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

