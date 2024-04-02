SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 46,051 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after buying an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

ETRN opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

