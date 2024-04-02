SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,889 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.