SG Americas Securities LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 138.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $352,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,536 shares of company stock worth $1,238,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

