SG Americas Securities LLC Has $847,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,026.27 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,542.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,752.67.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.