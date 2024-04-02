SG Americas Securities LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

