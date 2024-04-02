SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.