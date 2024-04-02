SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

